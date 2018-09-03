Public asked to give input on I-15, US-20 interchanges
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department, along with the City of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, are working together on a plan for improving the I-15 and US-20 interchanges as well as possible alternative routes north and west of Idaho Falls.
The public is invited to provide input by attending an open house Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Skyline High School.
If you can’t attend the in-person open house and want to share your opinions, click here to participate in the online open house. The online open house will be available until Sept. 19.
