Rexburg LDS Temple to undergo unexpected repairs

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Rexburg has been closed for scheduled maintenance and will now need to undergo some unexpected roof repairs.

Despite the problems, a spokesman for the church tells EastIdahoNews.com the temple will still open at its scheduled time.

“The Rexburg Idaho Temple is currently closed for a four-week maintenance project. Workers are replacing the roof and several exterior windows while also making some repairs inside the building,” spokesman Daniel Woodruff says.

The roof and a few stain glass windows are having to be fixed due to wear-and-tear and weather damage. Woodruff says these items are being repaired earlier than expected and needed to be done immediately to preserve the longevity of the structure and make it more weather resistant.

The temple was scheduled to be closed from Aug. 27 through Sept. 17. It will open as planned on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

“Members of the Church wishing to attend the temple are encouraged to visit the Idaho Falls Temple,” Woodruff says.

Find the Rexburg Temple schedule here.