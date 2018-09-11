Touching 9/11 tribute in Ammon has drivers stopping to pay respects

Share This

AMMON — It’s a touching tribute that has left many in tears Tuesday.

A large fire engine parked outside the Ammon Fire Department with a massive American flag hanging from the top of the raised ladder.

Sitting below the flag – 45 sets of firefighter protective gear – each of them belonging to a member of the Ammon Fire Department.

And hanging from pillars outside the station – long banners listing every emergency responder killed on September 11, 2001.

The Ammon Fire Department has displayed some sort of tribute outside the Ammon Road station for the past 10 years. It’s grown as time has gone by in an effort to remind people to never forget the tragedy.

“We want to honor our fellow brothers and sisters – the firefighters, police, EMS workers who perished on 9/11,” Ammon Fire Capt. Jon Molbert tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We hope those driving by will recognize and remember those who died that day.”

The banners listing names of the deceased is a new addition this year and firefighters invite the public to stop, read the names and take a moment to reflect.

Molbert says dozens of drivers pulled over in front of the station to take photos and thank the firefighters for their service Tuesday.

A special ceremony, along with a moment of silence, will be held at the fire station Tuesday at 7 p.m. The public is invited to participate.

“We won’t ever forget that day and will do our part to remember,” Molbert says.