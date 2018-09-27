UPDATE: Child dies following crash

UPDATE

Idaho State Police reports one of the children has succumbed to their injuries at the Intermountain Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on SH-27 near milepost 24, just north of Burley, in Minidoka County.

Carolina Rodriguez, 25, of Paul, was driving southbound on SH-27 in a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible. Anthony J. King, 24, of Heyburn, was also driving southbound on SH-27 in a 2016 Western Star truck. The Mitsubishi struck the rear of the truck, rolled and came to rest on its roof. One of the juveniles was ejected.

Rodriguez was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Rodriguez had two juveniles with her. One was transported via ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. The second juvenile was transported via air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center and then to Intermountain Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

King was wearing a seat belt. Both juveniles were not property restrained in a child safety seat.

The northbound and southbound lanes of SH-27 were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Idaho Transportation Department and Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The Idaho State Police would like to thank the individuals who stopped to provide assistance and witness accounts of the incident.