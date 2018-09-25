Woman arrested on robbery charges; suspected of working with man who allegedly shot deputy

IDAHO FALLS — A Blackfoot woman was arrested Monday for her alleged role in crimes with a man accused of shooting a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy last week.

Denise Lynne Williams, 25, has been charged with two counts of felony robbery after security camera footage allegedly captured her and a Hispanic man rob two men outside of Panda Express on 25th East in Idaho Falls earlier this month.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the Hispanic man is believed to be Juan Santos-Quintero. He was arrested Friday after a stand-off at a home in Firth. He is wanted on robbery changes in Bonneville County and on assault charges in Bingham County for allegedly shooting the deputy during the stand-off.

Police reports show during the Sept. 15 robbery at Panda Express, Williams and Santos-Quintero were driving a black 1998 Ford Expedition that had been reported missing the previous day.

The person who reported the vehicle missing told investigators he lent it to a friend for a couple days. Investigators tracked down the person who borrowed the vehicle. She told them after she borrowed the vehicle she left it parked on the side of the road for the owner to come to pick it up.

Documents indicate Williams and Santos Quintero took the car after it was left on the side of the road, though, the person who left it was not sure on the date when she left it.

During the robbery, Williams and Santos-Quintero allegedly pulled up next to two men standing outside of the Panda Express and got out of the vehicle. Santos-Quintero allegedly punched one of the men multiple times in the face and hit him over the head with a gun before taking $102 out of his wallet.

Williams allegedly grabbed the other man by the arm and took two grocery bags from him. The grocery bags reportedly contained school supplies and soccer gear.

On Sept. 17, the Ford was found abandoned near 1105 Russet Street in Idaho Falls. One of the bags of stolen groceries was found inside the vehicle.

Williams was taken into custody on Sept. 21. She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 5, for a preliminary hearing. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.