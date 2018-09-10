UPDATE: Woman rushed to hospital following 3 vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving two SUVs and a truck pulling a trailer.

The wreck occurred on the 600 block of Lomax Street near North Wabash Avenue.

Police say the driver a white SUV ran a stop sign at North Wabash Avenue and crashed into a black truck pulling a trailer. The impact of the crash then pushed the white SUV into a parked Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the white SUV was taken to the hospital.

A portion of Lomax Street was closed while officers cleared the crash. Police say citations will likely be issued.