UPDATE: Woman rushed to hospital following 3 vehicle crash in Idaho Falls
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving two SUVs and a truck pulling a trailer.
The wreck occurred on the 600 block of Lomax Street near North Wabash Avenue.
Police say the driver a white SUV ran a stop sign at North Wabash Avenue and crashed into a black truck pulling a trailer. The impact of the crash then pushed the white SUV into a parked Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the white SUV was taken to the hospital.
A portion of Lomax Street was closed while officers cleared the crash. Police say citations will likely be issued.
Respond to this story