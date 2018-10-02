Clark County Clerk pleads guilty to misusing public funds

DUBOIS — A county clerk who embezzled public funds has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Pamela J. Barrett was charged this summer for misuse of public funds by a public officer while she was serving as the Clark County Clerk, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com

The documents state that around Dec. 17, Barrett deposited a mileage reimbursement check into her personal checking account despite using a county owned vehicle.

As part of the plea agreement, Barrett will serve a two year suspended sentence with two years of unsupervised probation. She will also be required to resign her position as Clark County Clerk.

Charges against Barrett are being filed by the Idaho State Attorney General, who assigned the 7th Judicial District and Bonneville County to hold all court documents and filings of the case.

“The court deems public trust important. As a result, the file will be kept in the Court’s chambers in Bonneville County,” documents state. “This is being done simply to make sure there are no allegations of tampering.”

Barrett is not the first Clark County Clerk who has been convicted of misuse of public funds by a public officer. In 2012, Lisa K. Black was sentenced to 180 days in jail and a $439.50 fine for depositing a mileage reimbursement check into her personal account. The jail sentence was suspended for one year of supervised probation.

Barrett is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Bruce L. Pickett on Nov. 16.