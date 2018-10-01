Connecting the dots: Who stuffed meth inside these candy boxes and left them on the side of the road?

REXBURG — A man on an afternoon walk made an interesting discovery inside of some candy boxes Friday afternoon.

The man was walking near the on-ramp to US Highway 20 at the center Rexburg exit around 12:45 p.m. when he noticed some packages of Dots candy.

“The candy was in a plastic bag and then wrapped with black electrical tape,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There was a suspicious substance inside the candy boxes that turned out to be meth.”

Lewis says there were around 10 plastic bags containing 30 grams of methamphetamine. Officers are unsure how the drugs ended up there but the owners are invited to contact investigators.

“If they want to claim their property, we’ll be happy to talk with them,” Lewis says. “Feel free to contact us.”