D93 cancels classes Thursday for principal’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville Joint School District 93 is cancelling classes Thursday so students, faculty and staff can attend the funeral of a beloved principal killed in a UTV crash.

Oliver Roberts, the 42-year-old principal of Woodland Hills Elementary, died Saturday while riding in Bannock County north of the Pebble Creek Ski area.

Services for Roberts will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49th South, in Ammon. Overflow services will be broadcast at the Blackhawk LDS Ward Building, 7118 South Ledge Rock Drive in Ammon.

A viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.

Police reports show Roberts was with a juvenile passenger when they drove down a steep embankment and rolled their UTV. Roberts died on the scene and his passenger was rushed to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello.

Crisis teams and counselors were on hand Monday at Woodland Hills Elementary to work with students, faculty and staff. They were greeted with messages of support on rocks, sidewalks and fences outside of the school left by members of the Community Youth in Action group Sunday.



District 93 spokesman Phil Campbell says classes will not be held Thursday so those wishing to pay respects can.

Roberts impacted thousands of lives over his career as an educator. Many former students and parents left messages of condolences on social media after learning of his death:

“He was an amazing principal who really loved the kids. My daughters are devastated and my heart is broken for them and his family.”

——

“I remember him from high school. He was very kind and everyone loved him. My heart breaks for his family and all the many students who he has influenced throughout his life. Such a tragedy.”

——

Such a caring, kind, devoted man! He touched the lives of so many. His loss will be deeply felt by the community.

——

He was my son’s principal. He was so kind hearted, passed no judgement and was always trying to find the solution to any problem that occurred. My heart goes out to the family and friends of this wonderful man. May you walk with the Angels. Mr. Roberts you will be missed.

——

Such a nice and caring man. Prayers and thoughts to his family and school.