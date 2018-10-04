Man taken to hospital after hitting sign, fence and trailers along I-15

Share This

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Oct. 4, at 6:39 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 117, in Idaho Falls.

Robert Nii, age 57, of Shelley, was driving northbound in the left lane of I-15 in a Ford F150 pickup, passing a vehicle in the right lane. As he attempted to pass, the other vehicle crossed the center line into his lane of travel.

Nii swerved to avoid the other vehicle, lost control of his vehicle on the wet road, struck an ITD road sign, left the road, struck a fence and struck three trailers on private property on Pioneer Rd.

Nii was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

He was wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is reminding drivers that seatbelts save lives after a pickup truck rolled Thursday morning.

The crash happened off of Interstate 15 at milepost 117 in Idaho Falls. Photos, posted on the Idaho State Police Twitter account, show a pickup truck that flipped on its roof after apparently crashing through a chainlink fence at a business.

“Injury crash off Interstate 15 @ MP 117. $50,000 pickup destroyed, but the driver was buckled – seatbelts do save lives!” the tweet reads.

Injury crash off Interstate 15 @ MP 117. $50,000 pickup destroyed, but the driver was buckled – seatbelts do save lives! pic.twitter.com/HzkLohwKKh — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 4, 2018

Police are still investigating the crash and have not said how many people were inside the truck, the extent of their injuries and the cause of the wreck.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new updates when we receive them.