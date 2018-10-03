Reports: Man arrested in Utah in connection with ‘suspicious’ envelope sent to White House

LOGAN, Utah (KSL.com) — CNN reported Wednesday that a person had been taken into custody in Logan Wednesday in connection with two suspicious letters that were sent to the White House and the Pentagon this week.

William Clyde Allen III, of Logan, was arrested, according to U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch. The Department of Justice anticipates filing formal charges in the case by Friday, Rydalch said.

CNN reported that the letters tested positive for the toxin ricin.

Federal officials were asking people to avoid the area of 380 N. 200 West in Logan due to an ongoing FBI operation. The operation involves potentially hazardous chemicals, FBI spokesman Doug Davis confirmed Wednesday. FBI and local law enforcement officials are conducting the operation, Davis said.

“No wider threat to public safety exists at this time,” Davis said in an emailed statement. “As it is a pending matter, that is all we can say at this time.”

Davis did not provide any other details about the operation.

On Tuesday evening, the Secret Service said in a statement that officials received a “suspicious envelope” addressed to President Trump on Monday. It did not go to the White House or enter the White House, officials said.

The agency did not release any other details about the envelope, citing sensitive intelligence information.

“However, in this instance, we can confirm that we are working jointly with our law enforcement partners to fully investigate this matter,” Secret Service officials said in the statement. “Further, all threats directed towards the President, or any Secret Service protectee, are treated seriously and fully investigated.”

This story will be updated when more information is made available.