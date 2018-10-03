Sparks, explosion on Utah TRAX train cause Wednesday morning delays

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Sparks and an explosion on a TRAX train overnight have shut down the lines in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, officials said.

A catenary wire that carries power and runs above the train fell onto the rail car late Tuesday, causing the sparks and explosion, Utah Transit Authority officials told KSL.com.

Thirty people were on the train at the time of the incident. One person suffered a wrist injury and was transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Southbound lanes of Main Street between 300 South and 400 South are closed as crews repair the line, and TRAX riders face delays. Repairs could take until mid-morning to complete, UTA officials said.

FrontRunner is also delayed because of track-related issues caused by inclement weather, according to UTA.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.