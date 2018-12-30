Amazon Prime Video adding 29 titles in January

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – Amazon Prime Video will kick off 2019 by adding several of 2018’s most highly acclaimed films.

Amazon is adding 29 titles in January, according to TV Guide.

“Leave No Trace” and “Eighth Grade” will be available on the streaming service on Jan. 3 and Jan. 13, respectively. The two films debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 before garnering positive critical reviews.

“Leave No Trace” stars Thomasin McKenzie and Ben Foster as a daughter and father who, after living isolated in a public park in Portland, Oregon, are forced to integrate back into society. The movie currently has a rare 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Eighth Grade,” the directorial debut from former YouTube star Bo Burnham, tells the story of the awkward Kayla, who is navigating her way through her final weeks of middle school before going into high school.

The film currently has a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime after the first of the year:

Jan. 1

“A Beautiful Mind”

“Alpha Dog”

“The Art of the Shine”

“Brazil”

“Breaking Big,” Season 1

“First Civilizations,” Season 1

“Frontline,” Season 36

“GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II”

“Going to War”

“Jane Eyre”

“The Jazz Ambassadors”

“Nova Wonders,” Season 1

“Reprisal”

“Rwanda: The Royal Tour”

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Jan. 3

“Leave No Trace”

Jan. 4

“Beautiful Boy” (Amazon original)

“Sherlock Gnomes”

Jan. 11

“Informer,” Season 2 (Amazon original series)

Jan. 12

“Final Score”

Jan. 13

“Eighth Grade”

Jan. 16

“The Debt”

Jan. 18

“The Grand Tour,” Season 3 (Amazon original series)

Jan. 19

“Fahrenheit 11/9”

Jan. 25

“Escobar: Paradise Lost”

“Four More Shots Please!” Season 1 (Amazon original series)

Jan. 29

“Endeavour,” Season 5



Arriving sometime in January

“The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle,” Season 1B (Amazon original series)

This article was first published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.