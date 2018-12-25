Christmas rewind: Watch all of last year’s Secret Santa surprises

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

For the past few years, EastIdahoNews.com has helped a Secret Santa give away large amounts of money to deserving families in east Idaho.

Last year, $200,000 was distributed across our communities. We put the call out in November 2017 and the webpage to nominate individuals had nearly 14,000 visits. The response was overwhelming and Secret Santa wished he could help everyone.

In the end, nearly 40 families received financial assistance from Secret Santa in 2017. Many of the surprises were recorded. Many were not.

The video special above is a collection of some of the surprises we were able to pull off last year. While the recipients will never know his name, they’ll never forget his generosity.