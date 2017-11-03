Help us give $200,000 to people in need from a Secret Santa couple

For the past two years, EastIdahoNews.com has helped a Secret Santa couple give away $100,000 each Christmas to individuals and families in need.

This year we’re doing it again – only the amount is doubling. That’s right – $200,000 will be given away!

We need your help finding the most deserving people in need this holiday season to give them a gift they’ll never forget.

Here are the rules:

1. You can not nominate yourself. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone nominate you.

2. Recipients must live in east Idaho.

3. Nominations will only be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls and emails to EastIdahoNews.com will not increase your chances of being chosen.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will decide who receives the money and during the month of December, the EastIdahoNews.com elves will surprise recipients. Some of their reactions will be recorded and shared on EastIdahoNews.com.

