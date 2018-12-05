Cookie shop owners open new location in Pocatello

POCATELLO – It’s been more than two years since Garth and Amy Romrell first opened The Cookie Place in Rexburg. Now a year after opening their second location in Idaho Falls, they have a third location in Pocatello.

The Pocatello store opened last Friday at 1219 Yellowstone Ave. right next to O’Reilly Auto Parts. Garth Romrell tells EastIdahoNews.com business has been phenomenal since they opened their doors.

“Lots of people have really supported us. It’s been fantastic,” Romrell says. “We wanted to have a convenient spot so that everybody, no matter where they’re living, could get to The Cookie Place in just a few minutes.”

The 1,600 square foot space was formerly occupied by a retail fireplace shop, Garth says, and is the central point between Idaho State University, the hospital and the people in Chubbuck. After extensive renovations, Romrell says the new store is nearly identical to the Idaho Falls and Rexburg locations.

“If people walk in to any of our stores, they’re going to see the same signage, get the exact same cookies and have the same experience. That’s why I think so many people have referred their friends in Pocatello to come and check us out and why we’ve done well so far.”

The Cookie Place makes true, genuine gourmet cookies, Amy says, which means they use real ingredients — real butter, real eggs — not hydrogenated oils, margarine or shortening. Their cookies are made fresh everyday and they never freeze their dough.

“We have hundreds of people telling us on social media and when they come in our cookies are the best they’ve ever tasted,” Garth told EastIdahoNews.com in September. “We pay a lot of attention to the development of the cookie, the consistency of the cookie and we put a lot of money into the cookie that really makes it superior.”

Prior to opening their first location in Rexburg in August 2017, Amy Romrell had dreamed for years of opening a bakery.

“My mom was always an amazing baker,” Amy said in September. “I’ve been an elementary school teacher and worked in the direct sales industry for about 13 years, but the bakery idea was always in the back of my mind. I love the atmosphere. People are always excited to come in and happy when they leave.”

The decision to open the business was ultimately a matter of timing, Amy says. Once their son was out of the house, she and her husband wanted to pursue a project together. When a location opened up in Rexburg, they decided to open a cookie shop.

“Cookies work really well in a mobile society. People like to take things on the run and cookies are a great treat to have on the run,” Amy says. “People want that homemade freshness but they don’t have the time to do it.”

The Cookie Place offers six different flavors, including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, oatmeal chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, chocolate peanut butter chip and frosted sugar cookies.

“Our cookies are traditional flavors. It’s hard to find a traditional oatmeal raisin cookie around, for example. People love the traditional flavors they grew up with,” says Amy.

The Cookie Place introduced their seasonal holiday flavor chocolate mint on Saturday.

The Pocatello store is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Garth says Pocatello is an exciting place to be with a lot of growth.

“We think (Pocatello) has had a tremendous past and (offers) an incredible future. We’re excited to be a part of it.”

The Idaho Falls store opened last December at 2087 East 17th inside the Teton Village shopping plaza. The Idaho Falls store is open 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Rexburg store is located at 24 West 1st South next to Little Caesar’s.

To learn more, visit The Cookie Place on Facebook. You can also visit the website.