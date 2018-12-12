East Idaho Secret Santa car surprise featured on NBC show

Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions.

IDAHO FALLS — Millions around the world have now seen the inspiring acts of an east Idaho Secret Santa.

On Tuesday, the NBC show ‘Access’ featured the surprise of a single Idaho Falls mother who unexpectedly received a car from Secret Santa. The touching moment was shown during a segment called “The Best Thing We’ve Seen Today.”

Other east Idaho Secret Santa surprises have been featured on AOL in the UK, Inside Edition, MSN.com, the Christian Broadcast Network and dozens of other websites.

An anonymous person approached EastIdahoNews.com in 2015 and asked if we could help him give away $100,000 to deserving individuals in the community. The tradition continued in 2016 and last year, Secret Santa doubled the amount to $200,000. This year he’s asked the news team to help him give away $250,000 – a quarter of a million dollars.

Many of the surprises are filmed and at least one video is posted daily on EastIdahoNews.com. Some situations are sensitive so the EastIdahoNews.com elves drop off the gift and leave without cameras rolling.

Secret Santa still has plenty of money to give away until Christmas so if you know someone truly in need, click here and tell us about them.