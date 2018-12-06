Fall River Electric to ‘stuff the truck’ with food for Christmas

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric Cooperative.

ASHTON — Fall River Electric Cooperative will be hosting several holiday food drives called “Stuff the Truck” throughout the Cooperative’s service territory leading up to the Christmas holiday. Each event will benefit the local food bank where the drive is being held. In addition to non-perishable food items, Upper Valley food banks are especially in need of pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter and canned fruit and chicken.

“Stuff the Truck” will be held at Broulim’s Fresh Foods in Rexburg on Dec. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. Donations made there will be given to Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership for families in need in the Rexburg and Sugar City areas.

If you are unable to attend this food drive, you can call Fall River Electric at (800) 632.5726 and make a tax-deductible monetary contribution to the food bank of your choice. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join us for “Stuff the Truck” to help other less fortunate individuals and families during the holiday season.