Idaho man to serve prison time for beating woman with bat after he thought she took his vinegar

Share This

The following is a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

COEUR D’ALENE — Jason Bryon Redheart, 60, of Lapwai, has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for a January assault with a dangerous weapon which happened in Lapwai, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Redheart to serve three years supervised release after he is finished serving his prison term. Redheart was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 21.

According to court records, Redheart repeatedly hit the 64-year-old victim with a metal baseball bat after Redheart became convinced she had taken his apple cider vinegar. Redheart apologized in court and his attorney requested no jail time due to Redheart’s lack of criminal history. Judge Nye agreed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that the violent attack deserved prison time.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nez Perce Tribal Police.