Massive power outage hits Rexburg, St. Anthony

Share This

REXBURG — Over 11,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without power in Rexburg and St. Anthony.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Tiffany Erickson told EastIdahoNews.com five substations have gone down due to a loss of power on a high voltage transmission line.

A cause has yet to be determined and no information on when power will be restored is available.