Mother of 5 who works at elementary school surprised with Secret Santa gift
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Secret Santa
EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season.
Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.
Dani Harding is the mother of five children and works as a paraprofessional educator at elementary schools in Driggs. Her car driver’s door window doesn’t work so she doesn’t drive her car in the winter, and her truck can’t go in reverse so she has to park somewhere in order to pull out.
Dani is doing the best she can raising her kids and making a living for her family.
Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to give her an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see how the surprise turned out!