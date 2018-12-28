Oregon man arrested in Bonneville County on multiple charges

Share This

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an alarm at the Army Surplus Store on Daisy Ln. Wednesday night around 8:30. Deputies met with a store employee who could hear someone inside the building. Deputies found the front doors had been broken open and could hear someone yelling and breaking things inside the building.

Deputies came in contact with a man near the front of the store and were able to take him into custody without incident. The man was identified as 46 year old James M. Summers III of Oregon, who told Deputies he had used Marijuana and Methamphetamine and thought people were after him. Deputies searched the building and found no other suspects inside.

Store employees identified numerous items of merchandise damaged and destroyed inside the building at an estimated cost of over $5000. Summers was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Burglary and Felony Malicious Injury to Property as well as Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.