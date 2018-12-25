UPDATE: Revised restoration estimate at 1:30 a.m. for nearly 3,000 customers

IDAHO FALLS — Power is gradually being restored to a several sections of Idaho Falls after an SUV crashed into a metal power pole, which fell onto a large power line on John Adams Parkway near St. Clair Avenue.

The crash, which occurred just after 10:15 p.m. on Christmas Day, caused an initial outage of around 10,000 people. Most of the power was rerouted within a few minutes, but about 2,954 Idaho Falls Power customers were still without power at 11:15 p.m., city spokesman Bud Cranor told EastIdahoNews.com.

Crews are currently working to remove the power pole, and a revised power restoration estimate is now at 1:30 a.m.

The driver sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.