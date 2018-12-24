Secret Santa surprises mother of daughter who needs special treatments due to her peanut allergy
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Secret Santa
Published at
EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season.
Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members.
Stacy Eagar is a single mother with four children doing the best she can to provide for her family.
Every Friday she has to commute to Salt Lake City so her oldest daughter, Emma, can receive a special allergy therapy. Emma is severely allergic to peanuts and they are trying to help her with this therapy.
This trip takes time from Stacy’s work and is a financial strain on an already stretched budget.
Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to visit Stacy and give her an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!