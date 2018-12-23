She took in 4 nephews following the death of their mother. Now Secret Santa is thanking her with a gift.

Share This

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Letty Sotelo is a registered nurse who is smart, caring and has a heart of gold. People who come across her say that she would take a bullet for you. This summer, her sister tragically passed away.

Letty and her husband, Juan, opened up their home to her four nephews, ranging in age from 6 to 17. Letty and Juan also have two children of their own – a 9-year-old and a 3-year-old. Letty has given everything she has to her nephews and provided them with a stable place to live.

Letty would give anything for her children and would give you the last dollar in her wallet. She is an amazing nurse, great friend and wonderful mother.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to go surprise Letty with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!