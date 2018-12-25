Tears run down speechless woman’s cheeks as she learns Secret Santa is giving her a car

EastIdahoNews.com is spreading Christmas cheer with the help of a Secret Santa who asked us to help him give away $250,000 this holiday season. Nominations are being accepted until Christmas day for individuals and families truly in need. Every nomination is read, and Secret Santa decides how he can best help as many people as possible. The EastIdahoNews.com elves surprise the recipients and record many of their reactions. Some stories are too sensitive to share publicly, but we hope you feel the Christmas spirit as you watch and share these videos with your friends and family members. CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR SECRET SANTA.

Catalina Elizondo has worked at Basic American Foods in Shelley for over 40 years. Everyone tells her to retire but she says she has to keep working to keep health insurance for herself and husband. He has a lot of health issues and needs medical help.

Catalina has worked nights, days and afternoon shifts for decades. Her vehicle barely runs and she’s afraid to drive it in case it breaks down and leaves her stranded. She walks to work every day.

She always puts everyone else’s needs first before hers and has a very big heart.

Secret Santa asked the EastIdahoNews.com elves to surprise Catalina with a special gift for Christmas. Watch the video above to see what happened!