UPDATE: Traffic returns to normal following crash near American Falls

Share This

UPDATE 4:00 p.m.

POWER COUNTY – Idaho State Police reports all lanes of travel on Interstate 86 are now open following a crash involving two semi trucks Thursday afternoon.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unavailable, but no injuries have been reported.

We will post more information when it is available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

POWER COUNTY – Power County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police are investigating an accident involving two trucks on Interstate 86 at milepost 39 near American Falls.

Idaho State Police reports westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 40 through American Falls and back onto the interstate at exit 36.

We don’t yet know what caused the accident or if there are injuries, but a witness tells EastIdahoNews.com one of the semi trucks has a trailer in the median with hay.

ISP is urging you to use caution if you will be driving in this area.

We are working to get more information and will post an update when it is available.