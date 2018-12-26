Winter storm to hit southeastern Idaho tonight and Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm will impact parts of central and eastern Idaho starting Wednesday night and all day on Thursday.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory for the following counties: Bingham, Bannock, Power, Oneida, Blaine and Cassia. Surrounding area such as Bonneville County may also be impacted by the storm, but to a lesser degree.

The storm is expected to hit around 11 p.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday, according to NWS officials.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected in the valleys, and particularly along the Interstate 84 and Interstate 86 corridor between Burley and Pocatello. At higher elevations, above 7,000 feet, some 3 to 7 inches of snow are expected. The heaviest snow is expected to fall on Thursday morning.

Slippery roads are expected and a light breeze may cause blowing snow, which could reduce visibility. Drivers are urged to use caution on the road. The latest road conditions can be obtained by visiting 511 Idaho.