3 people dead in shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California

(CNN) — A shooting at a bowling alley late Friday left three men dead and four people injured in Southern California, authorities said.

Police said they were called to the Gable House Bowl in Torrance shortly before midnight. A witness said that gunshots rang out after a fight inside the building.

“Bowlers were diving under the benches,” the witness, Dana Scott, told RMG News. “The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches.”

“People were looking for their parents, because this is a family league. You’ve got mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, everybody’s friends in that league,” she said.

No arrests were immediately reported. In a news release, Torrance police said they were “working to identify the suspect(s) involved.”

“Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location,” the Torrrance Police Department’s news release reads. “Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene.”

The names of the slain and injured weren’t immediately released.

Video from RMG News showed numerous firefighters or other first responders tending to people outside.

The Gable House Bowl is open until 3 a.m. on Saturday mornings. The complex also offers laser tag and a bar, its website says.

Torrance is about 20 miles from Los Angeles.

