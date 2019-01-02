A hot and hearty breakfast you make the night before

Tales of the Dinner Belle

This time of year I love making my easy to prepare eggs and bacon casserole. I put it together the night before and then in the morning all I have to do is put it in the oven for an hour and I have a hot and hearty breakfast that will feed a crowd.

It is full of flavor and you can add things to it like sliced green onions or cooked sausage if you want to make a couple different casseroles and add some variety. The best thing is it allows me to enjoy my family and still have a wonderful meal to keep everyone going until the next big family feast!

Belle’s Eggs and Bacon Casserole 2 ½ cups cubed stale bread

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup real bacon bits

6 eggs well beaten

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard Grease a 9 by 13 inch baking pan with butter or cooking spray. Place the bread cubes evenly in the pan and then sprinkle the cheese and bacon bits evenly over the top. In a bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and mustard and then pour this mixture over the bread in the pan. Bake at 350 for an hour or until the top is golden brown and the eggs are set. Cover with foil the last ten minutes if it starts to brown too soon. Cut into squares to serve.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. She lives with her veterinarian husband on a small ranch in Blackfoot, Idaho. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.