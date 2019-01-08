Idaho Falls Auditorium District executive director resigns

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Auditorium District Executive Director Brian “Chip” Scott announced Tuesday he is resigning due to personal family reasons.

According to a news release, Scott’s 27-year-old son is suffering from a serious illness that could leave him blind in his home state of Tennessee.

“I am sharing these personal details with all of you in an effort to curtail any and all speculation, criticism and rumor so that my leaving has little negative effect on IFAD and the event center project as possible,” Scott said.

Scott and his wife are leaving eastern Idaho to be closer to their son and support him.

“I do regret this situation as it has been my distinct pleasure to have served with each of you. I wish everyone the best in both your personal and professional lives and know that my life has been positively impacted,” Scott said.

Board Chair Terri Gazdik says they have formed a search committee to begin looking for someone to fill the position. In the meantime, the board is looking for an interim director.

“Chip has been instrumental in moving this project ahead and completing so many tasks that were much needed,” Gazdik said in an email to the board. “It is with sadness that we will say goodbye to him but I, in particular, am so grateful for the time he devoted to this project and for the goodwill and positive impact that he brought to this community.”

The auditorium district has seen its share of turnover in the past few years. The previous executive director, Cindy Ozaki, was terminated last year after serving for six months. Before that, she served as chairwoman of the board. Previous to Ozaki’s time, the board was without a director from June 2016 to March 2017 after Dave Lane resigned. Lane’s service began in January 2015.