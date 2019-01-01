Mountain lion hunt reopens after cat is misidentified

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS — The take season for mountain lion in Game Management Units 70, 73, and 73A in southeast Idaho has been re-opened effective immediately.

A recently harvested male mountain lion was incorrectly recorded as a female, prompting the closure of the season last Friday, Dec. 28. The 2017-2018 Big Game Seasons and Rules states that the mountain lion take season is to be closed in Units 70, 73, and 73A when 8 female mountain lions have been harvested.

The female quota has not been met therefore, Idaho Fish and Game has reinstated the mountain lion take season in Units 70, 73, and 73A which will remain open until one more female is harvested.

Any hunter harvesting a mountain lion must have the animal checked by Idaho Fish and Game within 10 days of being harvested; or, where there is a female quota, hunters must report within 5 days.

Up to date information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by visiting the Fish and Game webpage here or by calling 1-800-323-4334.