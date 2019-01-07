Slide-offs, crashes, whiteout conditions reported across eastern Idaho
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews have responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes across eastern Idaho Monday morning.
Drivers report slide conditions along I-15 and other highways in the area. A crash involving a snow plow and semi truck was reported on I-15 south of Dubois.
The following highways are closed due to blowing and drifting snow:
Idaho High 33 between Newdale to Tetonia
Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton to Tetonia
Idaho Highway 38 between Holbrook and Malad City
Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River
US Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley
Zero visibility and whiteout conditions have been reported north of Malad due to snow and wind.
Difficult and snow conditions are noted on nearly every highways system in eastern Idaho due to blowing and drifting snow or ice on roadways. Drivers are asked to use caution on the roads.
