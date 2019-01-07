Passenger numbers soar to 10-year high at Pocatello Regional Airport

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — For the third year in a row, Pocatello Regional Airport’s traveler numbers have set a record.

According to figures compiled by airport staff, the total number of passenger arrivals and departures for 2018 checked in at 90,661, a 15 percent increase over 2017. The new numbers are a 10-year high for passengers, showing a 95 percent jump from 46,599 passengers in 2009.

“The numbers speak for themselves. People know the benefits of flying from Pocatello,” said Benjamin West, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “If you were one of the many whose journey took you through Pocatello Regional Airport last year, thank you for letting us help you on your travels and if you haven’t flown with us, I’d invite you to see what we have to offer in 2019.”

Travelers taking to the skies from Pocatello are offered a slate of free amenities including the always popular, free parking. Other no-cost benefits include a book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, a self-serve shoe shine station from Meyers Shoe Repair, a purified water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, as well as complimentary coffee and a children’s play area from Pocatello Regional Airport.

“Our goal is for your travels to be as hassle-free and as comfortable as possible,” West said.

For more information on Pocatello Regional Airport, visit iflypocatello.com or like the airport’s Facebook page.