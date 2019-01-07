Power line down following crash in Shelley

SHELLEY – A woman hit a power pole in Shelley, resulting in a downed power line.

A little after 12 p.m. Monday, a female driver heading north on Yellowstone Highway ran into the pole after attempting to swerve around a car that was driving slow.

There were no major injuries in the crash and Rocky Mountain Power is not reporting any significant power outages in the area.

Traffic is currently being diverted around the crash. No word on when the power line will be repaired. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Mike Price | EastIdahoNews.com