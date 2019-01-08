Sentencing postponed for former teacher who pleaded guilty to stalking

IDAHO FALLS — The sentencing for a man who pleaded guilty to stalking was postponed Monday for the second time.

Bryan Johnston, 50, did not appear in court for his status hearing as his defense attorney, John Cutler, moved for a continuation. The defense thought it best to delay the sentencing until a mental health evaluation was complete.

Johnston was arrested in September after breaking a civil protection order meant to protect a 26-year-old female victim.

After the protection order was issued, officers informed Johnston he was to stay at least 900 feet away from the victim’s home and other places in her daily routine. Court documents show Johnston was in the same area as the woman or near her home at least nine times.

“Our preference was to go forward with the sentencing as scheduled. At the hearing, the defense raised the additional issue of an evaluation that had not been completed,” Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Dewey told EastIdahoNews.com.

Referring to the victim, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Tanner Crowther said in court, “She would prefer that this case moved along.”

Cutler told the court he feels the evaluation would be beneficial and that he needed more time to properly defend his client.

District Judge Joel Tingey ruled in favor of the defense and the sentencing was rescheduled for February 11.

Dewey says the original sentencing in December was continued because the defense requested additional time to review the presentence investigation report.