Snowstorms to hit eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Services is predicting snow storms across eastern Idaho Saturday and Sunday.

The first storm is expected late Saturday night across the Central Mountains and Island Park areas.

“The Central Idaho Mountains are expected to be the hardest hit with the highest snow accumulations, but moderate to locally heavy snowfall and winds will be increased concerns for remainder of area,” NWS in Pocatello reports.

The storm will reach the Snake River Plain Monday, which includes Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and surrounding areas.

Up to 6 inches is possible throughout the Central Mountains, which includes the Hailey/Ketchum areas, Stanley, Challis and surrounding communities.

Similar conditions are expected in the Island Park and Bear Lake areas, with wind gusts up to 30 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. The storm should die down by Sunday night.

The Snake River Plain could get up to 3 inches of new snow Monday with strong windy conditions.

Courtesy National Weather Service

