Two boys rescued from Yellowstone River in Billings by helicopter

BILLINGS, Montana – Two runaways from the New Day Ranch in Lockwood were rescued by helicopter from the Yellowstone River Friday evening.

Emergency responders received a call about 4:30 p.m. of the two boys trapped on an island at Mystic Park near the Billings water treatment plant.

One boy was standing, the other was lying down, and both appeared to be shivering in the cold.

Billings firefighters floated a raft to the middle of the river, which eventually reached the boys. Pilot Gary Blain of Billings Flying Service landed on the island and transported the boys for medical care.

They were on the island for nearly two hours.

One boy was injured, but both were awake and talking with medical personnel, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

Sheriff’s deputies and Billings police also responded.

This article was first published by fellow CNN affiliate KTVQ. It is used here with permission.