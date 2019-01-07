UPDATE: IFFD investigating cause of fire at transfer station

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Dept. is investigating a fire at the Bonneville County Transfer Station Monday night.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman for IFFD, tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire started just before 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, there were flames coming out the large doors by the pit. Hemmert Ave. was closed for about 30 minutes while crews worked to put it out.

Hammon says they were able to knock it down quickly.

There is no structural damage to the building and no one was injured.

A cause has not yet been determined, but Hemmert Ave. is now back open.

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – There have been reports of a fire near the Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Ave. in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses tells EastIdahoNews.com heavy smoke is coming from all the doors and alarms are going off.

We have reached out to Idaho Falls Fire Dept. for more information and will have more information shortly. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.