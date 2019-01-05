Winter weather advisory in effect for eastern Idaho Saturday night through Monday

IDAHO FALLS – The first of two winter storms is expected to hit parts of eastern Idaho Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The Island Park area will be hit hardest by Saturday’s storm, with up to 6 inches of snow possible and windy conditions.

Between three and five inches is expected throughout the Central Mountains west of Clayton and Mackay, the Wood River Valley in and around Sun Valley and Ketchum and the Caribou Highlands.

The Snake River Plain between Blackfoot and Rexburg could see up to three inches Saturday night.

Strong winds may cause difficult traveling conditions across most of eastern Idaho Sunday night and Monday. This second winter storm is expected to be the most severe of the two, with the Snake River Plain getting the brunt of it. The National Weather Service is forecasting winds up to 45 mph from Blackfoot north to Rexburg, and in the Arco Desert. There is a high chance of blowing and drifting snow on the roads, along with slick driving conditions and low visibility.

For the rest of the region, plan for more snow fall and strong wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Courtesy National Weather Service