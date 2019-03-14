Bestselling author to speak at Bonneville County GOP Lincoln Day Banquet

IDAHO FALLS — A bestselling author and founder of the national conservative organization Wallbuilders is coming to Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Republican Party announced its speakers for its annual Lincoln Day Banquet on April 13 at the Melaleuca Global Headquarters. Author David Barton is the event’s keynote speaker. He will speak about God and the United States Constitution.

“This has been a premier event in our community in years past and we expect nothing less this year,” Bonneville County GOP Chairman Mark Fuller said in a news release. “Mr. Barton is an engaging and knowledgeable speaker with years of study and research on the subject of our nation’s history. All who attend are in for a real treat.”

Idaho’s Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin is also speaking at the event and will hold a VIP meet and greet with Barton.

Tickets are available by contacting Doyle Beck, (208) 589-2326, for corporate tables and Stephanie Gifford, (435) 434-1192, for individual tickets.