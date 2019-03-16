BYU-Idaho to Host 2019 National Geographic State Geography Bee

Share This

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho will host the Idaho state finals of the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee.

This will be the seventh time BYU-Idaho has hosted the competition. The community is invited to attend the final round of the bee on at 1:30 p.m. March 29, in the Manwaring Center Grand Ballroom. For the first time, BYU-Idaho will also host the regional finals of National Geographic’s “GeoChallenge.”

The geography bee that has been sponsored by National Geographic for 30 years will see fourth through eight graders from across the state compete for the title of geography bee champion. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in their classrooms, spark student interest in the subject, and increase public awareness about geography.

The GeoChallenge is a new event. This project-based competition challenges student groups in grades five through eight to develop a creative solution to a real-world problem. GeoChallenge teams from Idaho and surrounding states were invited to compete at the regional event based on the projects they submitted to National Geographic in January. There are sixteen regional competitions taking place across the United States involving over 250 teams.

About 150 students from Idaho and surrounding states will compete for victory and advancement to the national GeoBee and the national GeoChallenge finals, held in Washington, D.C. on May 19 to 22.

For more information contact Idaho GeoBee Coordinator Dr. Michael Madsen at madsenmi@byui.edu or (208) 496-4237.