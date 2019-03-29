Ceremony for Judge Ryan Nelson to be held in Idaho Falls Friday

IDAHO FALLS — An investiture ceremony will be held for Judge Ryan Nelson Friday afternoon after he was confirmed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Nelson’s investiture will start at 3:00 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing. Attendance is by invitation only but the ceremony will be live streamed here.

An investiture is a formal ceremony conferring the authority and symbols of high office.

Nelson, surrounded by family and friends, was sworn in to sit on the second highest court in the country last fall. Judge N. Randy Smith, of Pocatello, also a 9th Circuit judge, performed the swearing-in.

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Nelson to the 9th Circuit after being nominated by President Donald Trump in May.

Nelson becomes the eighth Idaho judge serving on the 29-member 9th Circuit and the first circuit judge to maintain chambers in Idaho Falls.