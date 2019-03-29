Company issues warning about snow damaging propane tanks that could result in explosion

Share This

ISLAND PARK — A propane company is issuing a warning to customers that could be life-saving.

Fall River Propane says the large amount of snow that fell in Island Park and the Teton Valley this winter could result in problems with propane regulators.

“We are seeing a significant number of propane regulators that are being damaged. THIS COULD CAUSE A PROPANE LEAK THAT COULD RESULT IN AN EXPLOSION!” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

A photograph accompanying the post shows a regulator that had so much snow on top of it that it caused the regulator to be ripped from the foundation of the home.

“If you use propane, please be sure to CLEAR the snow from your regulator. Additional wet spring snow & rain can add more weight to the snow which could cause greater damage,” the company said before encouraging folks to check their propane regulators this weekend.