East Idaho Credit Union announces new location

REXBURG — East Idaho Credit Union will begin building a new branch in Rexburg this spring.

The location will be north of Pizza Pie Cafe on a 1.2 acre parcel at 310 N. 2nd East, according to a news release. Construction will begin in April and the new branch will replace the existing office on the south end of Rexburg.

“We are committed to providing not only the best products and services for our members, but also the greatest convenience,” said Dan Thurman, president and CEO of East Idaho. “We continue to invest in new technology, but we also realize that meeting the financial needs of people face-to-face is an important part of what we do. This new location, just north of downtown, will provide convenient access for locals and students as Rexburg continues to grow.”

East Idaho Credit Union is the 2018 national winner of the Dora Maxwell Award for community service from the Credit Union National Association and the 2018 #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho.