Fatal work injuries increase in Idaho, according to new report

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

IDAHO FALLS — Fatal work injuries totaled 37 in 2017 for Idaho, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Idaho was higher than the 30 fatalities in the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 62 in 1996 to a low of 19 in 2012.

Nationwide, a total of 5,147 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2017, down slightly from the 5,190 fatal injuries in 2016, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.

Type of incident

In Idaho, transportation incidents resulted in 17 fatal work injuries, and contact with objects and equipment accounted for 10 fatalities. These two major categories accounted for 73 percent of all workplace fatalities in the state. The number of worker deaths from transportation incidents was little changed over the year and fatalities from contact with objects and equipment rose by three.

Nationally, transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal workplace event in 2017, accounting for 40 percent of fatal work injuries. Falls, slips, or trips was the second-most common fatal event (17 percent), followed by violence and other injuries by persons or animals (16 percent).

Industry

The private agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry sector had the highest number of fatalities in Idaho with 15, compared to 9 in the previous year. Transportation incidents were the most frequent fatal event in the sector with seven worker deaths. Eight of those fatally injured in this sector worked in crop production.

The private transportation and warehousing sector had nine workplace fatalities in 2017. Truck transportation accounted for eight of the fatalities in this industry.

Occupation

Transportation and material moving occupations had the highest number of workplace fatalities with 14. Thirteen of these fatalities were heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Additional highlights: