Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly choking woman

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested last week for allegedly trying to choke a woman who was screaming for help.

Gary Baxter, 51, was charged with felony attempted strangulation after Idaho Falls police officers received a report of domestic abuse from the victim’s supervisor, according to court documents.

The supervisor told police the victim had told him of the abuse.

During interviews with police, the victim told officers she had been in a dating relationship with Baxter for several years. She said Baxter had a drinking problem that would often lead to violence. Baxter had abused her several times during their relationship, she said, but she couldn’t leave because she was financially dependent on him.

The victim told police that the night before, she and Baxter got into an argument that turned violent. She said Baxter got on top of her chest, pinned her down with his knees and choked her. When she screamed for help, Baxter covered her mouth, and she felt like she was losing consciousness, according to documents.

Officers saw bruising on her neck, and she said she also had bruising on her chest.

Police talked to Baxter at his workplace. He admitted to police he did get on top of the victim; however, he said he did not recall trying to choke her. He admitted to having six beers that night. He said he only held the victim down to prevent her from striking him.

The investigating officer observed Baxter had scratch marks on his forehead and arms, but he said those were from a dog and not the fight with the victim. Baxter told police he couldn’t explain the bruising on the victim.

Baxter was arrested at his workplace and booked into the Bonneville County Jail with a $20,000 bond. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 27.