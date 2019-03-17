Idaho State University announces Pauline Thiros as athletic director

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO –– After a four-month national competitive search, President Kevin Satterlee announced Pauline Thiros as Idaho State’s new Athletic Director. Thiros has been serving as the interim Athletic Director since August 2018.

“We have chosen the right leader who will take Bengal Athletics to the next level,” Satterlee said. “I have been impressed with Pauline’s ability to enact change and build a culture of excellence. The future vision of Idaho State Athletics will be one that places the utmost value on integrity, always striving for excellence and a constant focus on creating a positive and inclusive community.”

Thiros has held a variety of positions at the University during her 23-year-career. Most recently, she was the Associate Vice President of Development. Thiros began her career at ISU as an Assistant Volleyball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator in 1995. She played volleyball at ISU and was named All Big Sky Conference Academic Athlete of the Year in 1994. She was inducted to the ISU Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to serve the University and community I love,” Thiros said. “Together, with our dedicated athletics staff, we will build on Idaho State’s legacy and create an athletics program we can all be very proud of. ISU will be a force in the Big Sky Conference, and our student-athletes will achieve academic and athletic success. We are going to embrace and reward this community’s long support.”

Thiros was one of five finalists who visited campus as part of the interview process. The University solicited feedback from hundreds of students, coaches, faculty, staff, boosters, and alumni as part of the decision-making process.

“Pauline’s selection for the position comes after a competitive search that yielded five exceptional finalists,” Satterlee said. “Our coaches, teams, and student-athletes have a dedicated and enthusiastic leader. She embodies the Bengal Spirit, and I am confident that she will help develop the athletic department to realize great successes.”

Thiros has a Bachelor of Science degree in health care administration and a Master of Education degree in athletic administration.