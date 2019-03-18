IFP inviting teens to learn team building and leadership skills at annual youth rally

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Power.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Power is currently accepting applications for the annual Idaho consumer-owned Utilities Association’s (ICUA) Youth Rally.

Each year, IFP sponsors several local high school students at the annual ICUA Youth Rally in Caldwell. For one week, youth representing utilities in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska, converge at the College of Idaho Campus to participate in a variety of activities and classes to promote positive relationships and build skills in leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and more.

Youth also learn about government, drug and alcohol awareness, and the electrical/energy industry.

Youth who attend the event are also eligible to receive college scholarship awards. Last year, Idaho Falls youth received $2,700 in scholarships.

IFP covers all expenses for youth who attend the event. The scholarship program is open to Idaho Falls high school sophomores and juniors.

The 2019 Youth Rally is July 8-13. Applications are due May 1.

Applications are available at Idaho Falls Power, 140 South Capital Avenue, or on their website.

For more information, contact IFP at (208) 612-8430.