Investigators find 'similarities' between Ethiopian and Lion Air crashes, official says

(CNN) — Preliminary data recovered from the black boxes of last week’s Ethiopian Airlines crash has revealed “similarities” to October’s fatal Lion Air crash, the Ethiopian Minister of Transport said Sunday.

Dagmawit Moges told CNN that investigators have recovered all relevant data from the black boxes.

Moges did not provide additional details about the purported “similarities” between the two crashes but said they would be “subject to further investigation.”

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed March 10, killing all 157 people on board. It was the second disaster involving a new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in less than six months.

In October, all 189 people on board the Lion Air crash were killed when the flight went down over the Java Sea in Indonesia shortly after takeoff.

